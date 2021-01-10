Local notes: Black Apple Cidery wins prizes

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History education specialist Kim Hosey displays an image of folk artist Essie Ward at work, along with supplies for her own Shiloh Saturday program at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Ward usually worked in oil paint on Masonite and often included an older Ozark couple, Hezzakiah and Miranda, in the various scenes she created of life in the Arkansas Ozarks. Hosey will share more in the free online event on the museum's Facebook page. Information: (479) 750-8165. (Courtesy Photo)

Writers Colony

hosts Poetluck

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs will present an online Poetluck about "Time" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Writers have been invited to be creative in their interpretation of the theme. The event's readers are all past writers-in-residence at Dairy Hollow, including Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Deirdre Fagan, Pamela Skjolsvik, Jane Bernstein, Ann Friedman, John Swainston and Paige Britt.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will continue to host Poetluck online until it is safe to return to in-person readings. Readings may be poems, prose, or songs, and writers are invited to share their work for up to 10 minutes. A link to the virtual Poetluck and instructions for joining can be found on the website. Spectators may join a moderated watch party on Facebook Live on their facebook page.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Cidery wins

three prizes

An Arkansas cidery located in Springdale took home three prizes at the 2020 Cidercraft awards, which saw more than 450 submissions from around the world. Black Apple's Hibiscus, Wild, Spiced were all award winners in the fourth annual international competition.

"We are still a young cidery, and we are experimenting with novel, clean ways of making cider," said Leo Orpin, co-founder of Black Apple. "We've tried to do something unique at Black Apple; it's been a joy to see it so welcomed here in Arkansas and appreciated around the country."

Black Apple opened in downtown Springdale in July 2015 as the state's only cidery. It manufactures and serves more than 14 varieties of hard cider in a historic building and taproom on Emma Avenue. The cider has been available statewide in bars and restaurants since 2019 and in cans statewide since spring 2020.

Information: (479) 751-0337 or blackapplehardcider.com.

Arts Council

hosts meeting

The Arkansas Arts Council will host a three-part workshop on grant seeking from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13, 20 and 27. The workshops are free.

Grants expert Brenda Mauldin will lead the two-hour online workshops and help participants understand what organizations need to do to be competitive in pursuing foundation funding.

The workshops are designed for people who are new or relatively new to the grant-seeking world of foundation funding. The series will cover: How to create a system to manage the grant-seeking process; what the basic grant application components are; what funders are looking for in applications; how to identify potential funders; and how to effectively incorporate storytelling and mission statements into grant proposals.

Information: Email janet.perkins@arkansas.gov.

Hope Cancer

offers support

• Free Tobacco Cessation Program: Hope Cancer Resources' certified health education specialist is available to support members of the community who are looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

• Emotional Support Through Cancer Battle: Hope Cancer Resources' team of counselors and social workers are supporting cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstance.

• Virtual Wellness Classes For Cancer Patients and Caregivers: The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources has created a yoga and fitness class schedule via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

Artist grants

available

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, has opened applications for its 2021 Individual Artist Fellowship awards. The deadline to apply is April 16.

The fellowships recognize individual artistic ability and creative excellence in literary, performing and visual arts. These fellowships of $4,000 each are awarded annually in three categories and enable up to nine artists to set aside time for creating their art and improving their skills. Three artistic disciplines are selected each year as categories for the awards.

The categories for 2021 are: Literary Arts: Poetry, Cinematic Arts: Director of Documentary or Narrative Films; and Visual Arts: Contemporary Crafts.

Information: (501) 324-9348, arkansasarts.org or email robin.mcclea@arkansas.gov.

Cane Hill

gives prizes

The winner of the second annual Historic Cane Hill Arkansas High School Art Competition is a senior at the Academies of West Memphis.

Emma Boydston was announced as the grand prize winner during a public webinar held Dec. 4. The announcement was virtual, instead of on site in Cane Hill, because of covid-19 concerns.

Boydston also is the recipient of the Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artist Scholarship, a one-year scholarship to the University of Arkansas School of Art, valued at $10,000 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Other winners for the art competition were:

• $1,000 Juror's Prize: Raine Perrodin, Springdale High School.

• $500 Juror's Honor Selection: Breightyn Criswell, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

• $250 Award of Excellence: Anumi Wickramasinghe, Bentonville West High School.

• $150 Award of Excellence: Caroline Gunderman, Mount Saint Mary Academy.

• $100 Award of Excellence: Isabel Dye, Springdale High School.

• $100 Award of Excellence: Madilynn Taglauer, Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

The statewide competition, co-sponsored by the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, drew 51 entrants, and 69 works of art were accepted into the exhibition.

The student artwork may be viewed in a virtual exhibition available to the public by searching Historic Cane Hill Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition 2020 on artsteps.com website.

This year's competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors Ozarks Electric, PGTelco and WER Architects/Planners.