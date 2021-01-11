Bentonville man shot by police identified

BENTONVILLE -- The man shot and killed Sunday by city police officers after charging at them with a knife has been identified.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, identified the man as Brian Williams, 37.

The State Police are handling the investigation. After the investigation is complete, Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith will decide whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with state law, Sadler said.

"I would encourage everyone to join me in praying for the family of the deceased as well as the officers involved," Smith said.

Police went to a disturbance at 720 N.W. Sixth St. just after 3:15 a.m. where a husband, wife, two children and the husband's parents were in the house, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

About 15 minutes later, the husband opened the front door and "charged officers with a large kitchen type knife," according to the release.

Three officers fired at the man who died at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville, according to the release.

The officers involved included Kyle Putnam, Tyler Sharp and Sgt. Brent Farrar. All three have been on paid administrative leave since the incident and will remain on leave until the investigation is done, according to the release.

Police Chief Jon Simpson said he hopes the investigation is completed soon.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. Bentonville police officers began wearing body cameras a few weeks ago, Simpson said.

Police aren't releasing the video until the investigation has been completed, Simpson said.

The City Council approved a body-camera policy in September. Cameras were issued to patrol division officers and can be integrated with the car dash cameras.

The council approved a plan in July to buy 60 body cameras for $182,450, which includes $18,000 for data storage and $30,000 for installation and setup costs.