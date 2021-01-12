ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Bridge Builders' discussion focuses on foreign and domestic relations

Former Defense Secretary William J. Perry will discuss United States-Russia relations, the importance of U.S. alliances and civil-military relations with moderator Joan Rohlfing in a virtual Clinton Presidential Center “Bridge Builders” conversation Jan. 25. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Bridge Builder' session

William J. Perry, secretary of defense during the Clinton administration, and moderator Joan Rohlfing, president and chief operating officer of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, will discuss United States-Russia relations, the importance of U.S. alliances and civilian-military relations, among other subjects, in a virtual Clinton Presidential Center "Bridge Builders" conversation, via Zoom at a time to be announced on the afternoon of Jan. 25. Register at tinyurl.com/y4dtcnf4.

Grant workshops

The Arkansas Arts Council is hosting a three-part series of free workshops titled "A Beginner's Guide to Building a Successful Grants Program," 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. Grants expert Brenda Mauldin will cover ways to create a system to manage the grant-seeking process; basic grant application components; what funders are looking for in applications; how to identify potential funders; and how to effectively incorporate storytelling and mission statements into grant proposals. The workshops are part of the Arts Council's GetSmART! Learning Series. Email Janet.Perkins@Arkansas.gov to register; for more information, visit arkansasarts.org or call (501) 324-9775.

Artist fellowships

And the Arts Council is also taking applications through April 16 for its 2021 Individual Artist Fellowship awards, which "recognize individual artistic ability and creative excellence in literary, performing and visual arts," according to a news release. The $4,000 fellowships will go to up to nine artists in three categories:

◼️ Literary Arts: Poetry

◼️ Cinematic Arts: Director of Documentary or Narrative Films

◼️ Visual Arts: Contemporary Crafts

Applications are available at arkansasarts.org. Call (501) 324-9348 or email robin.mcclea@arkansas.gov.

'Shelter' in place

"Shelter," large-scale abstract expressionist paintings New York artist Byron Keith Byrd created while quarantining in Northwest Arkansas, and an installation by University of Arkansas School of Art faculty member Stefani Byrd made with LIDAR scanning technology exploring the way the pandemic and quarantining has affected our relationship to domestic spaces, goes on display Jan. 20 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, 16 W. Center St., Fayetteville. The exhibition remains up through Feb. 24. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Covid-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings for visitors, will be in effect. Visit fenixfayettevilleart.com.