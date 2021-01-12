Identical twins sought by police in North Little Rock homicide

Chamacia, left, and Chamisha Rogers
North Little Rock police are searching for identical twins for their involvement in the death of a Little Rock man Friday, according to a press release.
Chamacia and Chamisha Rogers, 19, of North Little Rock, are persons of interest in the homicide that left 44-year-old Terrance Harris dead, the release said.
The pair are also wanted for aggravated robbery in a separate incident, according to the release.
Officers responded on Friday at 8:51 a.m. to 1519 Allen St. where Harris was found on the porch dead from at least one gunshot wound, the release said.
