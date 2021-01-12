Jonesboro police investigate Monday night shooting

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in the 500 block of North Caraway Road, according to police.

Dispatch received a call about an unwanted person around 11:09 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries and is considered in stable condition, according to police spokeswoman Sally Smith.

No arrests have been made at this time, Smith said.