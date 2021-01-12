NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are biting live bait and lures on the south end of the lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are biting live shad, brood minnows and Alabama rigs. Stripers are 30 to 50 feet deep. The best area to fish is from Horseshoe Bend park upstream into the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Black bass are scattered. Good lures include crawdad-colored crank baits, jerk baits, jig and pigs and Alabama rigs. For walleye, troll with a nightcrawler rig or a minnow. No report on crappie or catfish.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports fair fly fishing for trout with woolly buggers. Size 16 midges fished under a strike indicator are working as well. Good colors are copper and black, red and silver or root beer. Size 14 rabbit-hare nymphs in the same colors are worth a cast.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Friday.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with crawdad-colored crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs at any Bella Vista lake.

Trout at Lake Brittany are biting white or yellow Power Bait or Gulp bait. Anglers report catching some good-sized golden trout as well as rainbow trout.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or swim baits. Try a spinner bait or crank bait on windy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small jerk baits or tube baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish Lake Eucha for black bass with Alabama rigs or jerk baits, Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Lake Tenkiller for largemouth bass with jig and pigs, jerk baits and plastic worms. Fish around docks, points areas with timber. Try for crappie with minnows or jigs around brush and docks. Most crappie are deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports black bass can be caught with jerk baits, swim baits and Alabama rigs. Fish along steep banks that have isolated trees, not a whole row of trees.

Deep fish can be caught in the center of creek arms where there are schools of shad. Use jigging spoons, swim baits or a drop-shot rig. Work either lure 30 to 50 feet deep over tree tops.