Dallas names Quinn DC

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Monday with former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator, turning over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history to someone who built his reputation on defense in Seattle. Quinn was already on the hot seat with the Falcons before an 0-5 start that included Atlanta becoming the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. One of those losses was to the Cowboys. Quinn, 50, replaces Mike Nolan, who lasted just one season as the most important hire for first-year coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas allowed a franchise-record 473 points (29.6 per game) and finished 31st in the NFL in run defense while going 6-10. The Cowboys also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Dallas tried to implement a new scheme without in-person work during the offseason because of the pandemic, and the defense was plagued by blown assignments along with questions about effort while the team started 3-9. Owner Jerry Jones suggested the Cowboys tried to change too much given the restrictions brought on by covid-19.

Belichick: Won't receive medal

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying "remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award." In a one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, instead explaining "the decision has been made not to move forward with the award" in the wake of last week's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol. "Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients," the coach said in a statement, which was forwarded to The Associated Press by the team. "Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation's values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team."

Palmer, Stoops lead HOF list

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December. Joining Southern Cal's Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

Jacobs won't face charge

Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won't face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday. Blood test results showed Jacobs' blood-alcohol level did not reach the 0.08% level required to pursue a drunken driving charge, prosecutor Eric Bauman said. Bauman and Jacobs' attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, said the 22-year-old running back still has a March 8 court date on a failure to exercise due care traffic violation related to the crash. The attorneys had said that Jacobs would plead not guilty if he was charged with a crime in the Jan. 4 crash. Chesnoff declined further comment on Monday. Jacobs, who lives in Las Vegas, received several stitches at a hospital for a cut forehead after the 4:43 a.m. crash into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport. Police have said he was alone in the 2019 Acura NSX sports car and the air bag deployed during the crash. Jacobs had returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos in their final NFL regular-season finale less than 12 hours before the crash. Team representatives did not immediately respond Monday to phone and email messages seeking comment.

No word on Irving's return

The timing of Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets remains unknown, with Coach Steve Nash saying Monday he had no update on the point guard's status. The Nets listed Irving as out for their game tonight against Denver, which will be the fourth consecutive he misses for personal reasons. Nash has said it's a private matter and has refused to discuss Irving's absence in detail. He did say that he believed Irving was tested for the coronavirus on Sunday, though he wasn't sure about Monday. Whether Irving has continued to be tested during his time away could determine how quickly he would be eligible to play upon his return. The Nets have lost two of their three games without Irving. Kevin Durant missed two of them because of the NBA's health and safety protocols for covid-19 before returning Sunday in a 129-116 loss to Oklahoma City.

Harrison advances at Delray

American Christian Harrison won playing in his first career quarterfinal Monday, beating Gianluca Mager of Italy 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Delray Beach Open. Harrison's opponent Tuesday will be No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who swept qualifier Roberto Quiroz of Ecuador 6-4, 6-4. The 26-year-old Harrison's career has been slowed by injuries that required surgery eight times, and he came into the tournament ranked No. 789. He has five ATP Tour match victories, with three of them coming in the past week. He also won two matches in qualifying. "It feels pretty amazing," Harrison said. "I'm pretty even-keeled right now -- just happy to keep playing." Harrison regrouped against Mager after losing serve in the first game, when he double-faulted twice. The only lower-ranked semifinalist in Delray history was Juan Martin del Potro when he was making an injury comeback in 2016.