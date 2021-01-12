Sections
Paragould house fire leaves 2 dead

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 4:33 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

A house fire in Paragould Sunday night left two dead, the Paragould fire marshal confirmed.

The Paragould Fire Department was dispatched to 3105 Newcastle Drive at 8:02 p.m. for a residential fire, according to the fire report.

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, they located a man, later identified as Albert Wrobel, 87, in a bedroom and removed him and began performing CPR, Fire Marshal Chris Rollings said.

A second rescue team located a woman, later identified as Shari Poindexter, 63, and removed her and began performing CPR, Rollings added.

Ambulances arrived and transported both to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected, according to the fire report.

