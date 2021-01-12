Police investigate Little Rock slaying

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police on Tuesday said they are investigating a homicide in southwest Little Rock.
The killing happened in the 9700 block of Stardust Trail, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for further information.
