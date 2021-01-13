Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

State Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion, is the latest state lawmaker to test positive for covid-19.

Nicks informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks said in a telephone interview that he suspects that he caught the virus from his wife, who he said tested positive a few days ago.

He said he attended the regular session on Monday and Tuesday before he was informed that he tested positive for covid-19.

“We are recovering at home and quarantining in Marion,” Nicks said. “I feel great. it is a strange thing. I really haven’t had any symptoms.”

Nicks is 70.

More than 20 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for the coronavirus since March.