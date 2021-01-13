Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.
State Rep. Milton Nicks, D-Marion, is the latest state lawmaker to test positive for covid-19.
Nicks informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hicks said in a telephone interview that he suspects that he caught the virus from his wife, who he said tested positive a few days ago.
He said he attended the regular session on Monday and Tuesday before he was informed that he tested positive for covid-19.
“We are recovering at home and quarantining in Marion,” Nicks said. “I feel great. it is a strange thing. I really haven’t had any symptoms.”
Nicks is 70.
More than 20 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for the coronavirus since March.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.