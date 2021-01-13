Little Rock man wins $110K lottery prize

Henry Brixie of Little Rock claimed his winnings Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

A Little Rock man is $110,000 richer after winning the jackpot from a free ticket, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Henry Brixie won from the free Natural State Jackpot ticket in Friday’s drawing, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Brixie purchased a 5-Buck Bundle at Prickett’s Grocery on Lawson Road, the release stated. A special promotion called the 5-Buck Bundle is available until Feb. 28, where a player receives a Powerball ticket with Powerplay, a Mega Millions ticket, and a free Natural State Jackpot ticket for $5, lottery officials said.

Brixie realized on Tuesday that he had won and claimed his prize at the claim center on Wednesday, the release stated.

For Wednesday night’s drawings, The Natural State Jackpot is reportedly at $60,000 and The Mega Millions jackpot is $625 million. For Thursday night’s drawing the Powerball jackpot is at $550 million, the release stated.