Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Twins suspects in NLR slaying

by William Sanders | Today at 3:50 a.m.

North Little Rock police are searching for identical twins in the death Friday of a Little Rock man, according to a department release.

Chamisha and Chamacia Rodgers, 19 of North Little Rock, are both people of interest in the slaying of 44-year-old Terrance Harris, the release said.

The two also are wanted in a robbery case, according to the release.

Officers responded on Friday at 8:51 a.m. to 1519 Allen St. where Harris was found dead on the porch after being shot, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT