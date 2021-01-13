Twins suspects in NLR slaying

North Little Rock police are searching for identical twins in the death Friday of a Little Rock man, according to a department release.

Chamisha and Chamacia Rodgers, 19 of North Little Rock, are both people of interest in the slaying of 44-year-old Terrance Harris, the release said.

The two also are wanted in a robbery case, according to the release.

Officers responded on Friday at 8:51 a.m. to 1519 Allen St. where Harris was found dead on the porch after being shot, according to the release.