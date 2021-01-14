FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the fourth day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber.

COMMITTEES

8:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC.

9:30 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149).

9:30 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: fourth floor MAC)

2 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room A, MAC (public comment holding room: MAC lobby).

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.