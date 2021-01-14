Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State Capitol briefs

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:29 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Arkansas State Capitol Building is shown in this file photo.

Marion lawmaker positive for virus

State Rep. Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion, is the first state lawmaker to acknowledge testing positive for the coronavirus in the regular legislative session that started Monday.

Nicks informed House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, said House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said late Wednesday afternoon he is unaware of any senator testing positive for covid-19 since the regular session started Monday.

Hicks said in a telephone interview that he suspects he caught the virus from his wife, who he said tested positive Tuesday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

He said he attended the regular session Monday and Tuesday.

"We are recovering at home and quarantining in Marion," Nicks said. "I feel great. It is a strange thing. I really haven't had any symptoms."

Nicks is 70.

He is the 19th lawmaker to have publicly acknowledged testing positive in the past four months. A total of 23 lawmakers have said they have tested positive since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.

The Legislature has 135 lawmakers.

House advances appropriation bill

The House on Wednesday approved the general appropriation for the expenses of the judicial and legislative branches of government.

[RELATED: See complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature at arkansasonline.com/legislature]

With three representatives not voting and one representative voting present, the House voted 96-0 to send House Bill 1085 to the Senate for further action.

The bill includes $400,000 for trial judges' expenses; $368,000 for the House of Representatives' interim expense reimbursements; $200,000 for senators' interim expense reimbursements; $350,000 for special and recalled circuit judges; and $45,000 for district judges' travel expense reimbursements.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the general appropriation bill is the first appropriation that the General Assembly must approve before approving other appropriation bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT