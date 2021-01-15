ASU men's basketball capsule

ASU men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 3-6, 0-2 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 4-7, 2-2

SERIES ASU leads 41-30

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, So12.13.6

G Avery Felts., 6-2, R-Fr2.81.3

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr10.02.9

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Jr9.11.9

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, Fr12.311.1

COACH Mike Balado (42-62 in four seasons at ASU)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr.12.44.8

G Josh Nicholas, 6-3, Sr7.82.9

G Erie Olanadie, 5-11, Sr3.51.1

F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Jr12.65.3

C Chris Efretuei, 7-1, Sr4.63.3

COACH Keith Richard (125-201 in 11 seasons at Louisiana-Monroe)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULM

73.1Points for65.5

67.9Points against68.9

+4.5Rebound margin-6.1

-0.1Turnover margin+1.2

45.3FG pct.41.1

35.83-pt pct.34.8

65.9FT pct.69.9

CHALK TALK By averaging 12.3 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, ASU's Norchad Omier is the only true freshman in the country averaging a double-double. ... Louisiana-Monroe's 66.3 points per game rank second-fewest in the Sun Belt Conference...In 15 meetings with the Warhawks at First National Bank Arena, the Red Wolves have lost just once, falling 66-52 on Feb. 19 2020...Warhawks guard Josh Nicholas is tied with ASU's Markise Davis for No. 3 in the Sun Belt Conference in three-point shooting percentage, hitting 50.0% of his shots from deep this season.

-- Eli Lederman