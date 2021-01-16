Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Former Ole Miss QB to walk on at Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:43 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas football helmet sits on the ground prior to a game between the Razorbacks and Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Arkansas has added former Ole Miss quarterback Kade Renfro to the program as a walk-on.

Renfro, 6-4, 196-pounds, was an ESPN 3-star prospect when he signed with Ole Miss in 2020 out of Stephenville, Texas.

He had offers from Florida State, North Texas, Southern Miss, Central Florida and other programs. ESPN also rated him the No. 47 pocket passer in the nation in his class.

Renfro completed 156 of 263 passes for 2,372 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions as a senior. He entered the NCAA's portal in early December.

The Razorbacks have four scholarship quarterbacks on campus in KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, John Stephen Jones and Lucas Coley. Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers will report after the spring semester.

