Jaguars’ 63 percent shooting burns UAPB Golden Lions

Southern University shot 63 percent from the floor and sank 11 three-pointers on its way to an 88-53 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday evening in Baton Rouge.

The final 20 minutes of Southern’s offense were most impressive. The Jaguars connected on 17 of 23 shots (73.9 percent), including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. For the game, the Jaguars made 29 of 46 from the field, connecting on 11 of 16 from the perimeter in the process.

UAPB (3-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which had won two straight, shot cold throughout the game, making only 12 of 46 from the floor (26.1 percent), including 2 of 7 from 3-point range. The Golden Lions had more success from the free-throw line, making 27 of 36 (75 percent) against Southern’s 19 of 28 (67.9 percent).

Southern’s bench accounted for more than half of the team scoring, outscoring UAPB reserves 49-8.

Harrison Henderson scored 19 points and totaled 13 rebounds to lead Southern (2-4, 2-0). He shot 5 of 7 from the floor.

Ahsante Shivers scored 15 points, and Samkelo Cele added 12 for the Jaguars. Eleven Jaguars in total scored Saturday.

Shaun Doss Jr., the two-time reigning SWAC player of the week, scored 18 points and pulled down three rebounds to lead the Lions. Joshuwan Johnson had 16 points, going 11 for 11 from the line.

Doss and Johnson went for career highs (31 and 25 points, respectively) the previous Saturday against Alabama State, but they connected on half of UAPB’s made baskets at Southern.

WOMEN

SOUTHERN 67, UAPB 57

Also at Southern, UAPB’s women’s team limited Southern to 35.6 percent shooting from the field, but a strong third quarter helped the Jaguars (2-8, 2-2 SWAC) pull away in a 10-point victory.

The Lady Lions (2-8, 1-3) shot better from the floor, going 21 for 45 for 46.7 percent. Both teams struggled from outside with two made three-pointers each, and UAPB had the slight free throw edge (13 for 20 to Southern’s 13 for 22).

Khadijah Brown scored 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ashlynn Green scored 11 points off the bench to lead the Lady Lions. Trasity Totten totaled eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

A 20-8 third quarter opened up a 33-32 halftime lead for Southern.

NEXT UP

UAPB’s teams are scheduled to face Alcorn State on Monday in Lorman, Miss. The women’s game is set for a 1 p.m. tipoff, with the men’s game to start at approximately 3:30 p.m.

KPBA-FM 99.3 will broadcast the game beginning at 12:45 p.m. Audio is also available at uapblionsroar.com/live and the UAPB Athletics app.

UAPB’s next home games are Jan. 23 against Texas Southern, but fans will not be permitted to attend out of caution due to the covid-19 pandemic.