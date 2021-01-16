Region's coronavirus cases continue to rise

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas increased by 4,200 in the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Washington County had 25,360 cumulative cases Friday, compared to 23,626 on Jan. 8. The county had 2,371 active cases Friday including 1,619 confirmed and 752 probable cases. Active cases are those that haven't recovered or died.

Benton County had 22,744 cumulative cases Friday compared to 20,262 on Jan. 8. The county had 2,411 active cases Friday including 1,622 confirmed and 789 probable cases.

Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas had a combined total of 127 patients in their covid-19 units as of Wednesday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care organizations via Martine Pollard, spokeswoman for Mercy Health System. The region's record for most covid-19 patients at one time was 140 on Jan. 8.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs.

A total of 163,857 PCR tests and 15,825 antigen tests have been done on Benton County residents, while 178,625 PCR tests and 28,675 antigen tests have been done on Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 and now offers PCR and antigen tests at all county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 19,825 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 7,114 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 40,235 specimens to be tested from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests done at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 24,711 PCR tests and 4,628 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

The Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers school districts were the top three districts in the state with active cases among students and staff combined, according to Thursday's report from the Health Department. Springdale had 193 cases, Bentonville, 163, and Rogers, 157. The Fayetteville school district was eighth in the state with 71 active cases.