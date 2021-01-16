State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Covid-19 disrupts GAC schedule

Consistent with Great American Conference covid-19 protocols, Henderson State University will not play its next five conference games, and today's Southern Arkansas University at Harding University women's game also has been postponed.

The Henderson State games postponed are home games against the University of Arkansas-Monticello today, Arkansas Tech University on Thursday and Ouachita Baptist University on Jan. 25, as well as road games at Southern Arkansas University on Jan. 23 and at Arkansas-Monticello on Jan. 28.

Henderson State hopes to resume play Jan. 30 at home against Harding.

Any rescheduled games will be announced upon agreements made between the affected schools.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls to Millsaps in opener

Millsaps shot 64% (16-of-25) from the field in the second half en route to a 70-59 victory over Hendrix in the season opener for both teams Friday in Conway.

Friday's game was the first for each team in more than 300 days after covid-19 delayed the start of the season by two and a half months.

Seth Stanley had a game-high 19 points, and Craig Collier II added 12 points for the Warriors (0-1, 0-1 Southern Athletic Association).

Cam Rucker led Millsaps (1-0, 1-0) with 17 points.

MEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas sweeps Nebraska-Omaha

The University of Arkansas opened the dual season with a pair of victories against Nebraska-Omaha on Friday in Fayetteville.

After dropping the doubles point in the first match, the Razorbacks bounced back to take all six singles matches.

Arkansas (2-0) won both doubles matches in the nightcap before going on to sweep the singles again, five of them in straight-set victories.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services