UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men

at Southern

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE F.G. Clark Activity Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 3-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 1-4, 1-0

SERIES Southern leads 13-8

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr18.66.8

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr10.02.4

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr9.65.4

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr3.83.8

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr8.95.1

COACH George Ivory (139-256 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Lamarcus Lee, 6-2, R-Sr7.22.6

G Ashante Shiver, 6-4, R-Sr9.53.0

G Jayden Saddler, 6-1, Jr11.06.3

F Damiree Burns, 6-7, So11.05.5

F Kirk Parker, 6-7, R-Jr2.84.8

COACH Sean Woods (25-44 in three seasons at Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBSU

63.0Points for61.0

84.1Points against82.0

-4.5Rebound margin+1.0

-4.7Turnover margin-5.8

38.0FG pct.36.6

31.93-pt pct.26.7

73.0FT pct.67.1

CHALK TALK UAPB's Shaun Doss Jr. scored a career-high 31 points and posted his third consecutive double-double with 10 rebounds in the Golden Lions' 91-82 win over Alabama State on Jan. 9. ... Southern has had three of its four Southwestern Athletic Conference games postponed this season. ... Over two SWAC games, the Golden Lions are averaging 91.5 points and shooting 53.9% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. ... The Jaguars' 38.6 rebounds per game rank third in the SWAC.

-- Eli Lederman