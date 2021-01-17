Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 6

Ardre Carbonell and Ryen Staggers, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 7

Sam and Shelby Patterson, Stuttgart, daughter.

Phillip and Kaylee Norwood, Traskwood, daughter.

Christy and George Davison III, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 8

Dustin Pendaruis and Taylor Mitchell, Maumelle, daughter.

Clint and Jessica Buchanan, Benton, son.

Eric Adams and Naomi Young, Little Rock, daughter.

Benjamin and Samantha Lawson, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 9

William Golden and Janice Long, Kingsland, son.

Keith and Katrina Robinson, Mabelvale, daughter.

Jan. 10

DeMarico Heuy and LaTatyana Avance, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 11

Thomas and Morgan Thrash, Little Rock, daughter.

Alexander Jackson and Symone Eskridge, Bryant, daughter.

Jan. 13

Kyle and Sara Rogers, Little Rock, daughter.

Jeffery and Laycon Clark, Bryant, son.

Clifton Reese and Paige Hawkins, Benton, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Dec. 15

Shwonda Benningfield, North Little Rock, twin sons.

Dec. 16

Katie and Ronald Poe, Little Rock, daughter.

Jacquisha Chaney and John Dobbins IV, Little Rock, daughter.

Dec. 18

Ty'Gjiona McKisick and Caleb Jones Sr., Conway, son.

Dec. 19

Katiana and George Washington, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 21

Shannon and Torey Riley, Conway, son.

Keibreana Mitchell, Camden, twins son and daughter.

Elizabeth Ritchie, Dumas, son.

Dec. 24

Nykeria Jackson and Jarvius Johnson, Blytheville, daughter.

Dec. 25

Senseria Heard, Pine Bluff, son.

Michelle Smiley-Reece and Lonnie Reece, Little Rock, son.

Dec. 27

Angel and James Walters Jr., Maumelle, son.

Dec. 30

Brittany Ferguson and Blake Sowell, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 3

Angelica Fontenot and Joshua Brantley, Jacksonville, daughter.

Jan. 4

Mafoudia Sylla, North Little Rock, son.

Brandi and Anthony Madaka, Bryant, son.