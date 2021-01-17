Washington news in brief

Corporate donors shy from Crawford

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., won't be receiving campaign contributions, at least in the near future, from a number of major American businesses.

The lawmaker from Jonesboro was one of 147 House and Senate Republicans who sided with President Donald Trump, voting to reject duly-certified electors from Arizona or Pennsylvania in the hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Walmart on Tuesday announced that it is "indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes." Numerous other companies have made similar announcements.

Crawford was the only member of the Arkansas congressional delegation attempting to strip President-elect Joe Biden of his Electoral College victory.

"I have not spoken with any of the companies that indicated they would [not] donate to [House Minority] Leader [Kevin] McCarthy, [House] Whip [Steve] Scalise and many other of my colleagues and me who raised concern about the lack of consideration given to election security," Crawford said in a written statement a day after Walmart announced its decision. "Hopefully those companies will be interested in finding time in the months ahead to have a meaningful, thoughtful discussion about concerns that so many respected members had."

On Jan. 6, as law enforcement officials were fighting to regain control in Washington, Crawford said his goal was to "compel" the nation's high court to reexamine Trump's election-related legal challenges.

"And listen, if today's action with these rioters didn't get the Supreme Court's attention, I don't know what will," he told the Democrat-Gazette.

Hill caucus head for Black colleges

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., will serve as one of the co-chairs of Congress' Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus, he announced Friday. His House Democratic counterpart will be U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina.

The organization, which works to "promote and protect the interests of HBCUs," has more than 50 members, according to Adams.

Hill, a Little Rock lawmaker who has three historically Black schools in his district, previously served as a vice co-chairman of the caucus. In 2019, he backed successful legislation permanently authorizing more than $250 million in annual funding for historically Black colleges and universities.

"For thousands of students in Arkansas and across the country, HBCUs like our own Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith College, Shorter College, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offer essential tools to help students pursue their own American Dream. As we start the 117th Congress, my colleagues and I seek to address the unique challenges that HBCUs face and expand opportunity for all HBCU students," Hill said in a written statement.

Of the four schools mentioned, UAPB is the only one not in his district.

Hill and Adams have highlighted not only the bipartisan but the bicameral nature of the caucus.

U.S. Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del. and Tim Scott, R-S.C., will serve as its Senate co-chairmen.

"As the first Senate co-chair of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus, I can assure Americans that our work in advancing the cause of HBCUs is just beginning," said Scott, the first popularly elected Black senator from the South.

Cotton recognizes big donor Adelson

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., paid tribute last week to Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire Nevada casino owner and Republican Party megadonor who died Jan. 11 at age 87.

Adelson and his wife, Miriam, were the biggest Republican donors in the country, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that tracks campaign money.

The couple gave more than $218 million to Republican-leaning groups and candidates during the 2019-20 election cycle, the center said, citing Federal Election Commission data.

"Sheldon Adelson was a towering force in American public life through his entrepreneurship and charitable giving. Sheldon's philanthropy strengthened our party and forged a closer friendship between the United States and Israel. The United States and Israel are stronger and more secure because of Sheldon's work. May God console and comfort his family as they mourn his passing," the Little Rock Republican said in a written statement.

The Adelsons were early Cotton supporters and donated to his 2014 and 2020 Senate campaigns. They were also major contributors to President Donald Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Both men shared a love for Israel and were hawks on Iran, opposing efforts to loosen restrictions on Tehran.

Both also opposed the spread of online gambling.

In 2016, Cotton introduced legislation restricting online casinos. The bill, the Washington Post said, would have effectively eliminated that type of wagering. He was joined by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (501) 908-5204 or flockwood@adgnewsroom.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.