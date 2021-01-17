Afghan security forces remove a damaged vehicle Saturday after bombing in Kabul. More photos at arkansasonline.com/117kabul/. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Deadly attacks hit Afghan security forces

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least two members of an Afghan militia opened fire on their fellow militiamen in the western Herat province, killing 12.

Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the attackers fled with the slain militiamen's weapons and ammunition, adding that Afghan government forces had regained control of the area.

A Taliban spokesman, Yousaf Ahmadi, in a tweet claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late Friday.

On Saturday, a sticky bomb attached to an armored police SUV exploded in the western part of the capital, Kabul, killing two policemen and wounding another, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Faramarz did not specify the identities of the casualties. However, two members of the Afghan police force, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kabul's deputy police chief, Mawlana Bayan, was wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

In southern Helmand province, a suicide car bomber targeted a police compound late Friday, killing a policeman and wounding two others, provincial police spokesman Zaman Hamdard said.

Also in Kandahar province, a suicide car bomber and gunmen attacked an auto workshop belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency Saturday but inflicted no casualties, provincial governor Rohullah Khanzada said.

32 deaths reported in fight at Sudan camp

CAIRO -- Clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's West Darfur have killed at least 32 people, according to a a medical official, as Sudanese authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the province.

Darfur remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s was brutally suppressed. The most recent violence takes place two weeks after the U.N. Security Council ended the U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force's mandate in the region.

Salah Saleh, a doctor and former medical director at the main hospital in the provincial capital, Genena, said the clashes wounded at least 79 others.

"It's horrible," he said. "Until now, people cannot reach any hospitals." Salah warned that the casualties likely were much higher.

The violence broke out Friday in Genena, when an Arab man was stabbed to death at a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people, aid worker al-Shafei Abdalla said. He said a suspect was arrested.

On Saturday, the dead man's family -- from the Arab Rizeigat tribe -- attacked the Krinding camp, burning most of its houses, said Abdalla.

Roadside blast kills peacekeeper in Mali

DAKAR, Senegal -- A United Nations peacekeeper from Egypt was killed Friday in Mali's northern Kidal region and another was seriously injured when their vehicle hit an explosive device during a logistics convoy, the U.N. said.

The death raised the toll to five U.N. peacekeepers killed in northern Mali in just a week.

Another explosive device was found at the scene in Tessalit and disabled, the U.N. mission in Mali said late Friday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the attack and said attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast died from an improvised explosive device and an attack Wednesday by gunmen in the Timbuktu region. The U.N. said six were wounded.

The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged them, but the jihadis have regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach.

The U.N. says more than 231 peacekeepers have been killed in Mali in what has become known as its most dangerous mission.

Rescues a struggle in quake-ruined city

MAMUJU, Indonesia -- Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment Saturday hampered rescuers after a strong earthquake left at least 49 people dead and hundreds injured on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

Operations were focused on about eight sites in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people were still believed trapped after the magnitude-6.2 quake that struck early Friday, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads a search-and-rescue agency.

Cargo planes carrying food, tents, blankets and other supplies from Jakarta landed late Friday for distribution in temporary shelters. Still, thousands of people spent the night in the open fearing aftershocks or a tsunami.

The national rescue agency's operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said rescuers recovered three more bodies in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings in Mamuju late Saturday, raising the death toll to 49. A total of 40 people were killed in Mamuju, while nine bodies were recovered in neighboring Majene district.

At least 415 houses in Majene were damaged and about 15,000 people were moved to shelters, said disaster agency spokesperson Raditya Jati.

