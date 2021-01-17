Sections
Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 1-17-21

Today at 10:16 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Gary Browley, 37, of Stuttgart, and Lacarma Jene Minter, 37, of Summerville, S.C., recorded Jan. 8. Lonnie James Hulse, 39, of Dayton, Texas, and Erica Larae Hankins, 42, of Star City, recorded Jan. 7.

Claude Thomas Hulsey, 44, and Precious Monique Johnson, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 8.

Mose M. Williams, 55, and Sadie Levern Jackson, 59, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 8.

Christopher Andre Huggins, 51, and Marion D. Williams, 56, of Pine Bluff, recorded Jan. 11.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s office:

Lajoyia Bell Battles v. Jarvis Battles, granted Jan. 11.

Tiffany Jones v. Charles Jones, granted Jan. 11.

Myron Bohannon v. Kay Moore, granted Jan. 11.

