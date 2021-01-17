Little Rock hospital treats 2 gunshot victims; shooting reported at intersection

Two people suffered gunshot wounds in Little Rock on Sunday night, including at least one in a shooting at a southwest Little Rock intersection, according to a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the corner of John Barrow and Colonel Glenn roads, where they found that a car had crashed after a person in it had been shot in the leg, said department spokesman Mark Edwards.

That shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards said that another person arrived at the hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound in the neck. That person was in stable condition Sunday night, Edwards said.

Police said later Sunday that they don't know for certain if the second gunshot victim was involved in the shooting at John Barrow and Colonel Glenn roads.

No further information on the victims or the nature of the southwest Little Rock shooting was available as of Sunday night.

