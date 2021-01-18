Calendar Jan. 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department — 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health’s website — https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Jefferson County residents age 70 and older and those who work in child care, school districts and higher education will have access to coronavirus vaccinations starting Monday, Jan. 18. For details, contact Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy at (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com to schedule a vaccination. Jefferson Regional Medical Center anticipates being able to vaccinate people 70 and older, those 55 and older who have underlying health issues, and essential workers around the first of February. To get on the waiting list, log in to www.jrmc.org, go to the very top of the home page, and select www.jrmc.org/covid19.