Chen makes it five in a row

FIGURE SKATING

It's Chen again at U.S. Championships

LAS VEGAS -- Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages.

At age 21.

"It's incredible to try to follow in his footsteps," Chen said of Button, a two-time Olympic winner.

Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.

"I was a little timid today. Honestly that's on me," Chen said. "I feel like I didn't really tackle my elements. I was focusing on conserving energy. That's not the right approach. I think that's what caused the first element to have an error. The rest of the program I was trying to make sure I stayed on my feet. That was my mindset throughout the program.

"Wasn't really exactly the skate I'd like to have, but at least I was able to stand up on all the rest of the jumps and I guess move on from here."

His main challengers couldn't stand up throughout their free skates, and Vincent Zhou's 291.38 total wasn't in the same stratosphere as Chen. Zhou popped a quad flip and fell on a quad lutz, but the 2018 Olympian still held on to second place.

Jason Brown, the final competitor at these fan-less nationals at the Orleans Arena -- they were moved from San Jose, Calif., due to the covid-19 pandemic -- stayed in third place at 276.92 points.

