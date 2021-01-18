Na wins Sony Open with big finish

Kevin Na reacts after winning the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU -- The spoils at the Sony Open belonged to Kevin Na, a winner for the fourth consecutive season after coming from three shots behind with six holes to play for a one-shot victory with a birdie on the final hole.

The consolation prize belonged to Chris Kirk, and it felt like a win.

Kirk stepped away in May 2019 because of alcoholism and depression, a decision he feels saved himself, his family and his career. He was playing the final event of a medical extension the PGA Tour awarded him for lost time, and he delivered a 65 to finish one shot behind.

The birdie on the final hole gave him enough points to regain full status.

"It totally changes everything being able to be back to picking my schedule like I'm used to over the last number of years," Kirk said. "To go into a week and say I've got to finish top three to keep going and do is silly. I'm thankful God put me in a great situation, and you never know what's going to happen."

Na could have felt similarly.

The Sony Open is typically so crowded at the top that no one is safe and no one is ever out of it. Na only looked to be out of it when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 11th and then three-putted for bogey from 40 feet on the 12th to fall three shots behind Brendan Steele.

He answered with three consecutive birdies, Steele faltered at Waialae for the second consecutive year, and Na delivered the winning shot with a 5-wood from the rough that went just over the back of the green on the par-5 18th, leaving him a simple up-and-down for birdie and a a 5-under 65.

"I was playing maybe a little bit more aggressive coming down the stretch, not worrying so much about second or third, more focused on just that -- winning," Na said. "Every year, I hope to win and I expect to win on the right golf courses."

Kirk and Joaquin Niemann (66) finished one shot behind, and it only felt good to one of them. Niemann was runner-up for the second consecutive week in Hawaii. He finished the two Hawaii events at 45-under par without a trophy to show for it.

"Just another good week, so happy for that," Niemann said. He leaves Hawaii with $1,369,400 in earnings.

Na collected his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour. Na, who turned pro out of high school, didn't win until his eighth season. It was seven more seasons until he won again. Now he's up to four seasons in a row.

"I think experience is the reason why I've been winning," he said. "When you do it again, you know it seems like the next one comes easier. ... I think more about winning since I've been winning more often."

It was hard to think that way when he was running out of time. From the rough left of the 13th, he hit his approach into just under 15 feet for the first of three consecutive birdies.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 47th, ending the tournament at 10-under par.

Kevin Na hits from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Kevin Na, left, embraces caddie Kenneth Harms after winning the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Kevin Na hits from the second tee during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Kevin Na, center, smiles on the 18th green after the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits from a bunker onto the third green during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Billy Horschel reacts after narrowly missing a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)