UAPB women's basketball capsule

UAPB women

vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 2-8, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 3-5, 3-1

SERIES Alcorn State leads 12-8

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9 So7.93.4

G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So12.53.1

F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr8.04.6

C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, R-Sr13.910.3

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, So3.45.4

COACH Dawn Brown (9-30 in two seasons at UAPB)

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kirdis Clark, 5-8, Sr11.93.5

G Cayla Obillo, 5-2, So8.13.0

G Nia McCalphia, 5-5, So4.32.0

F Diamond Hall, 5-10, Jr5.43.4

F Deja Mitchell, 6-0, R-Sr8.15.9

COACH Nate Kilbert (3-5 in one season at Alcorn State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

65.9Points for55.4

80.8Points against70.6

-4.2Rebound margin-8.8

-2.0Turnover margin+1.2

35.1FG pct.35.9

22.83-pt pct.27.1

68.6FT pct.61.4

CHALK TALK UAPB's offense is the third-most productive in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, averaging 65.9 points per game. ... Alcorn State's 3-1 SWAC start is its best since 2011-12. ... Golden Lions forward Khadijah Brown's 10.3 rebounds per game are third in the SWAC. ... The Braves scored 22 points off of 23 Mississippi Valley State turnovers in Saturday's 68-53 win.

-- Eli Lederman