• Aditya Singh, 36, of Orange, Calif., who told police he was too "scared to go home due to covid," and who hid in a secured area at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months before he was caught, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft, prosecutors said.

• Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor, who blocked an auction house from raising money for a youth charity by soliciting bids to hit the switch to blow up a former New Jersey casino once owned by President Donald Trump, instead will donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace the money.

• Lai Chi-wai, 38, a former champion rock climber who was paralyzed from the waist down in a car wreck, raised more than $700,000 for charity by scaling 800 feet up the side of a 1,050-foot-tall Hong Kong skyscraper by rope while seated in his wheelchair.

• Judy Wilson, 69, was charged with promoting gambling and other counts after sheriff's investigators in Limestone County, Ga., confiscated more than 60 gambling machines and $11,000 in cash during raids on two illegal betting operations near Athens.

• Hendrell Remus, the assistant director of the Tennessee State University Office of Emergency Management, has been elected as the first Black chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party by the state party's executive committee.

• Jeanne Pouchain, 58, who said she has been afraid to leave her house near Lyon, France, for three years after being declared dead in a wrongful discharge suit filed by a former employee, has asked a French court to reverse the ruling even though her attorney said judges are "reticent" to admit making "enormous" errors.

• Anthony Fleming, 24, of Weston, Mo., who police said was covered in soot, wore only socks and had injuries to his hands and body when he was taken into custody, faces murder and arson charges after the body of a 60-year-old man was found in the kitchen of a burning house.

• Sharon Ament, director of the Museum of London, said the museum would "capture a particular moment of resistance" by adding the "Trump Baby Blimp," a giant balloon that depicts President Donald Trump as a screaming orange baby, to its protest collection.