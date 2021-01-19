State lawmaker latest to test positive for virus

FILE — Representatives Stan Berry, left, (R), Dover, and Keith Slape, right, (R), Compton, look through paperwork at the conclusion of the house of representatives session in this June 21, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, on Tuesday became the latest state lawmaker to acknowledge that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Slape, 55, said he learned Monday that he tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday.

He said he was in Little Rock for the regular session last week, from Monday through Thursday, and he was not sure how he caught the virus because he wore a mask and socially distanced himself from others.

“I have mild symptoms,” Slape said. “No taste and no smell, so it’s a good time to eat beans.”

Slape is the second lawmaker to acknowledge they have tested positive for the coronavirus since the session began on Jan. 11.

Since the pandemic started in March, more than 20 lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19. The Legislature includes 135 lawmakers.