Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State lawmaker latest to test positive for virus

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 11:56 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Representatives Stan Berry, left, (R), Dover, and Keith Slape, right, (R), Compton, look through paperwork at the conclusion of the house of representatives session in this June 21, 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, on Tuesday became the latest state lawmaker to acknowledge that they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Slape, 55, said he learned Monday that he tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday.

He said he was in Little Rock for the regular session last week, from Monday through Thursday, and he was not sure how he caught the virus because he wore a mask and socially distanced himself from others.

“I have mild symptoms,” Slape said. “No taste and no smell, so it’s a good time to eat beans.”

Slape is the second lawmaker to acknowledge they have tested positive for the coronavirus since the session began on Jan. 11.

Since the pandemic started in March, more than 20 lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19. The Legislature includes 135 lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT