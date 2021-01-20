2 injured in crash involving Hot Springs police unit

First responders work the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hot Springs police patrol unit at the intersection of Crawford Street and Central Avenue Tuesday night. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

Two people were injured Tuesday night following a collision between a patrol unit and an SUV at a Hot Springs intersection, according to police and witnesses at the scene.

The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of Crawford Street and Central Avenue. Hot Springs Sgt. Kirk Zaner confirmed the collision resulted in injuries and said the investigation was turned over to Arkansas State Police.

Video not playing? Click here https://youtu.be/oIVbCCeE9CQ

Witnesses at the scene said they observed the driver of the SUV attempt a left turn onto Central Avenue from Crawford Street when the police unit, which had its emergency lights on, struck the driver's side door of the SUV.

One witness said two people from the SUV were transported by LifeNet. A photographer for The Sentinel-Record also observed the people being loaded into an ambulance. There were no reports whether the officer, who was not identified at the scene, was injured.