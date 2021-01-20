LOW-CARB RECIPE: Salmon, asparagus create tasty stir-fry

A simple seared salmon filet turns this light stir-fry into a meal. The herbs, peppers and seasoning for the asparagus can be adjusted to suit what you have on hand. Try crushed red pepper flakes in place of jalapeno and parsley in place of cilantro. Also try this stir-fry with a seared skirt steak or a seared or baked tofu steak.

This searing method for salmon works perfectly for me every time.

Seared Salmon With Citrus Asparagus Stir-Fry

3 cloves garlic

1 medium jalapeno pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and thinly sliced on a diagonal in ½-inch pieces

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided use

1 generous teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves with tender stems (about ½ bunch)

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

4 (4- to 5-ounce) skin-on salmon filets

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided use (may substitute extra-virgin olive oil)

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedges, optional, for serving

Slice 2 cloves of garlic into thin slices. Mince or grate the remaining 1 clove.

Heat a large, dry skillet over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles on the surface. Add the jalapeno, sliced garlic and olive oil, stirring constantly, until the garlic just begins to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add the asparagus. Sprinkle lightly with salt and cook, tossing occasionally, until the asparagus begins to brown around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and cook, stirring constantly, until the asparagus is coated in sauce, but still crispy, about 1 minute.

Add the minced garlic, lemon zest, the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice and the ginger. Toss to combine and cook, continuing to toss for 1 minute, or until ginger is fragrant.

Remove the pan from heat. Transfer asparagus to a platter and toss with cilantro and sesame seeds.

Pat the salmon dry with paper towels. Rub the sesame (or olive) oil over both sides of each filet. Season the skin side with a pinch of salt.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles when it hits the surface. Add the filets, skin side up and cook until just lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn the filets over and reduce the heat to medium. Generously sprinkle the filets with ground pepper.

Cook until the salmon looks almost cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes; you can check using the tip of a sharp knife or just by looking at the sides of each filet, where you should see a slightly darker center. The cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the filet and the desired doneness. Remove the fish from the skillet and keep warm.

Divide the asparagus among four plates and top each with a salmon filet. Serve with additional lemon on the side, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 380 calories, 27 g protein, 27 g fat, 8 g carbohydrate (3 g sugar), 60 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Stir-fry adapted from Bon Appetit (May 2019)