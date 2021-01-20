Widow: Council work legacy

Soon after the death of her husband on New Year's Eve, Sara Lunsford approached the White Hall City Council about stepping into his position. They unanimously agreed, swearing her in a short time later.

Ward 1 member Andrew "Andy" Lunsford, 49, was killed Dec. 31 in a three-vehicle accident near Exit 7 on Interstate 530. He had served on the council since 2007 and was reelected to another two-year term in November.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Sara Lunsford said, "I saw his passion, and I want to carry on his legacy."

Although Lunsford said she brings an entirely different skill set than her husband to the council, what she brings, such as professional communications experience, could possibly complement others.

She said she is "passionate about economic development."

A career of her own

Formerly Sara Linzy, Lunsford grew up a few miles south in Woodlawn and graduated from high school there. After that she earned a communications degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway before moving to Nashville, Tenn., for her first real job.

Her position at Transcender Corp. allowed her to travel the world, as well as acquire training in the tech field. Lunsford returned to Central Arkansas in the mid-2000s to work as a consultant to large insurance companies and hospitals.

"It was a difficult time for many in health care" because of the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and changes to patient-privacy rules, she said.

Around that time and after dragging her feet, she agreed to go on a blind date with a man, Andy Lunsford, that her friends thought would be the perfect match.

They were married six months later and two years after that, the couple had twins, Isaac and Isabelle. In addition to their two children, Andy Lunsford had a son, Conner, by a previous marriage who is attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Lunsford sings with the First Baptist Church of White Hall choir and paints landscapes, and as if not busy enough, Lunsford started a small side business, Monat Global, in 2014 that specializes in vegan skin care and wellness products.

"I always wanted to be independent,...I wanted my own career and to be successful," Lunsford said.

But it's not that easy, she admits, and requires effort and dedication, and she recalled one of her husband's favorite sayings by Rory Vaden, "Success is not owned, it is rented -- and that rent is due every day."

Her startup business wasn't just about the money.

"I wanted to be able to give back to some of my charity causes," she said.

Also, she said she wanted to give other women an opportunity to be financially secure, and her sales approach is loosely based on Avon's independent, in-home sales; however, Monat Global's associates and sales are online.

The business filled a niche, and has grown to more than 300,000 strong and its presence is felt in six countries. This allowed her to quit her day job and devote her time to the company and her growing kids.

For many, she said, "It's a way for women to diversify their income sources," but also offers them the opportunity to work in the home while raising their children.

Her mantra would be tested. On the last day of 2020, her husband was killed.

Along with her own company, she was named chief executive officer of Lunsford Realty. She is also the co-founder of D-BAT SEARK, a baseball and softball training facility.

Now Lunsford has the sole responsibility for two school-age children and is the family's only breadwinner.

"Everyone needs a Plan B, and I encourage women to strive to be financially secure whether single or married," Lunsford said.