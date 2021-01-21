Fort Smith commission OKs RV park proposal

FORT SMITH -- Recreational vehicle enthusiasts may get another reason to stop in Arkansas' second-largest city.

The city's Central Business Improvement District Commission voted Tuesday to approve a concept drawing for an RV park on Riverfront Drive.

Rick Griffin with Griffin Properties, a local real estate development company, told the commission the company has partnered with Commissioner Phil White, whom he described as an "RV expert extraordinaire," in a joint venture to develop the park on property it owns next to the Arkansas River. Nearby amenities include the Greg Smith River Trail and Harry E. Kelley River Park.

"We think that the RV park will be a contributor to the economic development for downtown Fort Smith," Griffin said.

Commission Chairman Bill Hanna said after the meeting he thinks the RV park would help the local economy by giving people traveling through the area a place to stop.

"A lot of times people come through and they keep going," Hanna said. "And so this is an opportunity that they stop and enjoy the river, enjoy the amenities that we have, the museums, the art, downtown restaurants, et cetera."

The proposed site for the RV park consists of about 27 acres on the west side of Riverfront Drive and east of North P Street. It would include 107 RV spaces, 12 tent spaces, manager residence and office, swimming pool, restrooms, two pavilions, and a boat ramp, according to Brenda Andrews, senior planner with the city Planning Department.

The property is in the Central Business Improvement District and is zoned a planned zoning district, according to Andrews. Camps, camping and related establishments are permitted within this district, with the site needing to comply with Fort Smith's unified development ordinance.

The planned zoning district for the site requires some enhanced features such as screening on the sides of the development, a minimum of 80% high-quality materials, monument signage and automatic irrigation for the landscaping, according to Andrews.

"A detailed development plan will be required for further staff review prior to the issuance of a building permit. At this time, the developers are working with their engineer and architect to finalize the plans," Andrews said in a memo to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman.

The planned boat ramp for the RV park, which would provide access to the Arkansas River, will need the approval of the Army Corps of Engineers, Griffin said. He likely will ask for a variance from the Planning Commission pertaining to fencing for the property.

Griffin expressed hope the park would be open in a year, estimating it would take about three months to complete the plans for the project and another nine months to finish construction. He estimated the cost would be about $2.5 million.