Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

VAN BUREN 41, ALMA 32

Avery Shelly had 17 points Wednesday as Van Buren earned its first 5A-West Conference victory over rival Alma. Elizabeth Rainwater added 12 points for the Lady Pointers (7-7, 1-2), who ended the third quarter with a 24-15 lead after holding Alma (6-7, 0-3) to two points in the second quarter. Presli Taylor, Chloe Trusty and Loren Kelley each had six points for Alma.

HARRISON 44, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 43

Alex Hill and Clare Barger provided the offense in Harrison’s fourth-quarter comeback Tuesday night as the Lady Goblins edged Shiloh Christian and remained unbeaten. Hill scored seven of her 10 points over the final 8 minutes, and Barger added six of her 12 as Harrison (11-0, 5-0) outscored Shiloh (12-3, 2-1) 13-8 in the fourth quarter. Maggie Salmon added 11 points and Brynn Oleson 10 for the Lady Goblins. Anna McCredy led the Lady Saints with 13 points, followed by Delaney Roller with 12.

FARMINGTON 72, GRAVETTE 67 (OT)

Farmington outscored Gravette 9-4 in overtime and came away with a 4A-1 Conference victory at home. The Lady Cardinals (11-4, 3-2) held at 36-28 halftime lead, but Gravette (9-4, 2-2) went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter to tie the game. Both teams traded point for point in the fourth quarter to force an extra 4 minutes. Tori Kersey had 23 points to lead four Farmington players in double figures, followed by Trinity Johnson with 16, Megan Hernandez with 13 and Carson Dillard with 12. Shylee Morrison and Kaylan Chilton led Gravette with 24 and 22 points, respectively.

BERRYVILLE 45, PEA RIDGE 35

Lilli Compton scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as Berryville rallied and handed Pea Ridge its first loss in 4A-1 Conference play. The Lady Bobcats (4-6, 1-3) outscored the Lady Blackhawks (14-3, 5-1) 17-6 over the final 8 minutes after Pea Ridge had erased Berryville’s 22-15 halftime lead. Lauren Compton and Hannah Youngblood added 10 points apiece for the Lady Bobcats, while Lauren Wright and Blakelee Winn paced Pea Ridge with eight points each.

GREENWOOD 79, SILOAM SPRINGS 38

Greenwood went on a 30-0 run in the first half to take control of Tuesday’s game at Siloam Springs. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 7-5 in the first quarter, but pulled ahead 22-7 after the first and scored the first 13 points of the third to go up 35-7. Greenwood led 53-12 at halftime and 73-21 going into the fourth quarter. Kinley Fisher led Greenwood (11-3, 3-0) with 15 points, while Shea Goodwin, Abby Summitt and Megan Gray each had 11. Mia Hevener led Siloam Springs (10-4, 2-2) with 10 points, while Mimo Jacklik had nine.

ELKINS 55, GREEN FOREST 33

Kingslee Kestner had 18 points as Elkins celebrated Senior Night with a 3A-1 Conference win over Green Forest. Tiara Jackson and Angie Richert, the Lady Elks’ other seniors, added 14 and 9 points, respectively.

VALLEY SPRINGS 57, GREENLAND 15

Valley Springs went on a 19-4 run in the second quarter to roll past Greenland in a 3A-1 Conference game. The Lady Tigers (17-5, 5-1) used their outburst to turn a four-point lead into a 28-9 halftime margin, then they extended that to a 43-14 margin after three quarters. Whitney Coffelt led Mineral Springs with 14 points, 4 assists and 8 steals while Maura Moore added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

LAMAR 53, DOVER 52

The Lamar Lady Warriors were on the cusp of falling two games behind Dover for the No. 3 seed in the 3A-5. But alas, it’s not how you start but how you finish. Shae Taylor and Amber Brown combined for 33 points and Lamar erased a 16-point halftime deficit by outscoring Dover, 24-9, in the final quarter for a victory. Taylor had 18 for the Lady Warriors (9-4, 3-3).

CHARLESTON 50, BOONEVILLE 27

Addie Newhart and Rylie Ross had 12 points apiece to power Charleton to a win over Booneville in 3A-4 play. Gracie Koch finished with nine points and seven boards for the Lady Tigers (5-5, 4-2). Leigh Swint led Booneville (9-5, 4-3) with six points. The LadyCats travel to Cedarville today. Charleston faces Cossatot River.

MOUNTAINBURG 52, LAVACA 29

Jordan Watkins and Maggie Burrough combined for 30 points Tuesday night as Mountain-burg rolled to a 2A-4 win over Lavaca. Burrough finished with a game-high 20 for the winners (7-8, 5-3). Rylie Green led Lavaca (1-14, 1-8) with 19 points. Katie May finished with eight.

MAGAZINE 67, UNION CHRISTIAN 33

Jordyn Krigbaum and Kylie Robinson combined for 31 points to power Magazine to a win over Union Christian. Kiara Vasquez added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the winners (8-5). Robinson finished with 15 points and nine boards. Tannea Thomas and Kajsiab Vang added 11 points apiece for the Lady Rattlers. Anna Dunaway led the Lady Eagles with 16 points.

OZARK 52, POTTSVILLE 33

Briley Burns was in the zone Tuesday night against the Pottsville Lady Apaches. The Ozark sophomore scored 32 points as the Lady Hillbillies turned back the Apaches to improve to 13-4 on the season. The Lady Hillbillies (4-1 in the 4A-4) host Heber Springs Friday.

CEDARVILLE 50, COSSATOT RIVER 48

Chloe Morrow hit the game-winner with eight seconds left to lift surging Cedarville to a hard-fought win over Cossatot River. The Lady Pirates (12-2, 5-1) led by 10 early in the fourth before coming from behind late. Morrow finished with a game-high 17. MaKayla Pearcy had 15 for the winners and McKenzie Marion hit three treys to finish with nine.

ACORN 59, MANSFIELD 42

Acorn took advantage of Mansfield’s shorthanded roster for a victory. Danielle Lillie led Mansfield with a team-high 12 points. Makayla Strutton had 11 and Chloe Creek-more 10 for the Lady Tigers (13-4, 7-1).

COUNTY LINE 53, NWA CLASSICAL 11

Jayleigh Smith scored 16 points to power the Lady Indians (6-10, 4-1 1A-1 West) to a win over Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.

BOYS

THE NEW SCHOOL 83, THADEN SCHOOL 31

The Cougars roared to a 51-18 halftime lead and cruised to the win to give coach David Ferrell career victory No. 600. Ferrell now has a career record of 600-216 in 27 seasons as a high school coach. The New School improved to 26-3 overall and 7-1 in the 1A-1 West Conference. Sophomore Evan Goldman led the Cougars with 19 points, while Quintus McNeal added 11. Will Sturner and Holden Blankenship chipped in 10 each.

PRAIRIE GROVE 45, HUNTSVILLE 43

Sloan Smith’s two free throws with 4 seconds remaining were the difference as Prairie Grove slipped past Huntsville for a 4A-1 Conference win at home. Smith’s pair of free throws gave Prairie Grove (8-6, 5-1) a 43-38 lead, but Huntsville (7-9, 2-3) answered with a Mason Davidson jumper with 28 seconds left and Hunter Davidson’s 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining after the Eagles forced a turnover. The Tigers then drove down the court, and Smith was able to pick up a foul under the basket. Huntsville did race the ball down the floor in the final moments, but Mason Davidson missed his 3-pointer at the buzzer.

FARMINGTON 77, GRAVETTE 64

Layne Taylor had 35 points and 6 rebounds as Farmington claimed a 4A-1 Conference game at home over Gravette. Roman Carlson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (11-4, 5-1), while Carson Simmons chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

BERRYVILLE 60, PEA RIDGE 47

J.D. Smith scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as Berryville came from behind to defeat Pea Ridge in 4A-1 Conference action, The Blackhawks (5-9, 2-4) led 28-24 at halftime and 40-39 through three quarters before the Bobcats (14-3, 4-1) went on a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter. Nate Allen and Weston Teague each had 11 points for Berryville, while Weston Teague led Pea Ridge with 11 points.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 63, HARRISON 58

Shiloh Christian picked up its first 4A-1 Conference win of the season as the Saints slipped past Harrison. Jeremiah Washington had 29 points to lead Shiloh (6-9, 1-3), which broke a 14-14 tie to take a 34-31 halftime lead and led Harrison (1-8, 1-4) 46-44 after three quarters.

ELKINS 61, GREEN FOREST 54

Josh Allan had 22 points to lead three Elkins players in double figures as the Elks held off Green Forest in 3A-1 Conference action at Elkins. Kain Johnson added 13 points and Mason Chadick 10 for Elkins (8-5, 3-2), which led 30-24 at halftime and 44-38 after three quarters. Daniel McDonald had 17 points for Green Forest (7-10, 1-4), followed by Ali Cabrera with 16 and Adrian Sema with 12.

VALLEY SPRINGS 59, GREENLAND 39

Brock Lippe hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Valley Springs to a 3A-1 Conference victory over Greenland. Trell Trammell added 11 points for the Tigers (16-5, 5-1), who jumped out a 20-7 lead in the first quarter and made it a 33-16 halftime cushion. Kaden Watts had 15 points to lead Greenland (4-6, 0-6), while Dayton Brooks chipped in 14.

CHARLESTON 64, BOONEVILLE 56

Brandon Scott and Brevyn Ketter scored 19 points apiece as Charleston improved to 5-1 in 3A-4 Conference play with a win over Booneville. Dalton Curtis added 13 and Trenton Goodson 10 for the Tigers, who led 28-24 at halftime and 44-38 after three quarters. Jacob Herrera had a solid game for the Bear-cats (10-2, 4-2), scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out four assists to go with four blocks. C.J. Johnson added 11 and Mason Goers and Austin Hill finished with 10 each for Booneville.

LAMAR 61, DOVER 34

Bradlee Kemp led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as Lamar rebounded from a loss to Baptist Prep with a blowout of Dover. Dylan Mize had 12 points for the winners (11-3, 7-1). Jerron Massengale and Jamarey Larkin each had 11. The Warriors host Atkins Thursday.

MORRILTON 58, CLARKSVILLE 25

Morrilton jumped in front of Clarksville 20-4 after one quarter and coasted to a 4A-4 Conference victory Tuesday night. Owen Ashlock led the Panthers (7-10, 2-4) with 14 points. Tobin Bush finished with eight. Morrilton (8-4, 5-1) is headed for a late January showdown with Dardanelle (15-1, 5-1).

CEDARVILLE 58, COSSATOT RIVER 33

Austin Cluck scored 15 points to fuel the balanced Cedarville Pirates to a win over Cossatot River Lane Hightower had 13 points off the bench in just three quarters of play. The Pirates’ Darryl Kattich and Austin Swaum finished with 10 apiece. Cedarville will host Booneville today.

ACORN 76, MANSFIELD 43

Damian Bohlman poured in 32 points and had 11 steals to pace Acorn to a win over Mansfield in 2A-4 play. The Tigers (14-4, 6-1) travel to Coal Hill Friday to face Johnson County Westside.

JC-WESTSIDE 58, FUTURE SCHOOL 54

James Linton scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Johnson County Westside rally from eight points down for a win over the Future School (Fort Smith). Austin Bartlett and Peyton Chrisman each added 11 points to boost the Rebels (3-10, 2-5).

GREENWOOD 53, SILOAM SPRINGS 50

Greenwood earned its first 5A-West Conference road win in more than two seasons Tuesday with a victory at Siloam Springs. Greenwood led 52-42 in the final minute, but Siloam Springs trimmed it to 52-50. After Evan Bartlett hit 1 of 2 free throws, the Panthers had a chance to tie but Landon Ward’s 3-point shot missed and Greenwood rebounded as time expired. Caleb Ligon led Greenwood (5-9, 1-3) with 14 points, while Bartlett added 11 and Sam Forbus 10. The Bulldogs led 27-18 at halftime and 40-35 going into the fourth quarter. Ward led Siloam Springs (6-10, 1-4) with 22 points, while Nate Vachon added 13. The Panthers have lost four straight.

DEER 58, JASPER 56

Keegan Middleton had six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Deer edged Jasper in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Jasper. Deer came from behind for the win, outscoring Jasper 14-10 in the fourth quarter after the Pirates turned a 33-28 halftime deficit into a 46-44 lead after three quarters. Avery Young added 13 points and Landon Rhoades 12 for the Antlers. Huston Davidson and Sam Parker led Jasper with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

LEAD HILL 71, KINGSTON 44

Lead Hill jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 1A-1 West Conference victory in a game played Monday night at Kingston. Cody Paul had 29 points to lead the Tigers, who led 39-21 at halftime and 60-28 after three quarters. T.J. Catron added a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Zack Root had 12 points for Kingston while Darian Alexander added 10.

