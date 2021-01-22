Homeless have ally in CASA

A clothing rack for people in need sits outside of The Purple Purse at 1514 State St. (Special to the Commercial)

CASA Women's Shelter is taking its outreach a bit further with special programs catering to homeless people in Pine Bluff.

Shelter officials are committed to ending violence against women and children and have started a homeless program that feeds and clothes those individuals as well as provides them with outdoor survival gear.

"We are trying to help the homeless in our community," said Assistant Director Leah Nooner, who added that the agency has a street outreach program through which items are passed out to those in need. Those items include backpacks filled with food, toiletry items, sleeping bags, tents, coats and jackets.

Although it cannot house the homeless, CASA does work with other agencies in Pine Bluff to ensure that their residents get the most comprehensive services available.

Outside the agency's thrift store, The Purple Purse at 1514 State St., sits a clothing rack filled with clothes, coats, jackets and scarves, helping the homeless survive the cold winter months.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, in southeast Arkansas, 75 people are homeless on any given night, and there are 2.5 homeless people per 10,000 individuals in the general population.

In November, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported that in Jefferson County alone there were more than 150 homeless children receiving services under federal law designed to address the challenges that homeless youths face in enrolling, attending and succeeding in school.

CASA's mission is to offer another layer of support for that vulnerable population.

"We have a rack that we leave outside all day and all night," said Nooner, who added that the rack is always close to empty the next morning. "Whatever we have, we put out there."

The Purple Purse is operated by CASA and lets program participants shop for free using vouchers.

​The agency provides household goods, furniture, clothing, shoes and accessories. The resale store's revenue helps finance the shelter's operating budget, helping ensure programs and services are available to those in need.

Unable to hold fundraisers and other events because of covid-19, CASA relies heavily on the store. Its revenue provides the agency's financial necessities at the shelter, and every item donated allows the shelter to remain open and pay for its utilities.

"We have seen a huge increase in the number of victims needing assistance, and we have suffered many financial losses during the covid pandemic," Executive Director Karen Palmer said in a statement. The thrift store suffered a loss recently.

"Last week our thrift store was broken into. They cut a hole in the wall and climbed in and took money from the cash register and caused a lot of damage to our building," she said. "We are heartbroken that someone would rob a nonprofit store that benefits victims of domestic violence."

Palmer said assistance is available, and the agency would have given the culprits what they needed. Noonersaid a homeless person can go to the thrift store and let the staff know they are in need.

"If you needed a meal, we would have given you a backpack full of food. If you were cold, we would have given you a coat, blanket, or even a tent," said Palmer. "We give out coats and jackets to anyone who is cold and in need. If you need help, ask for it, but do not steal from us; we are also trying to survive and serve this community."

Palmer said 2020 was the hardest year for the shelter because of covid-19.

"CASA staff and board members are superheroes, staying on the front line 24 hours," she said. "Our shelter has never closed for any reason."

With the expansion of their outreach, Nooner said they are averaging about 40 homeless people a month who receive backpacks and tents. The backpacks are filled with foods that don't require cooking like pop-top canned foods and pasta, mixed fruit, crackers and peanut butter.

Donations to CASA Women's Shelter are accepted Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call (870) 535-2955.