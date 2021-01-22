UAPB women’s games off due to covid issues

UAPB's women's basketball team walks to a huddle away from the bench area during a Jan. 9 game against Alabama State. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's women's basketball home games against Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M scheduled for Saturday and Monday have been postponed for covid-19 related issues.

Contract tracing within Texas Southern's program caused the postponement of that game, and Prairie View will not play Monday due to a positive covid-19 test and subsequent quarantining, UAPB announced Thursday.

The postponements follow guidelines and protocols from the Southwestern Athletic Conference, according to a news release. Makeup dates have not yet been determined.

The men's game between UAPB and Texas Southern is still slated for 5 p.m. Saturday. Monday's Prairie View-UAPB men's game has been rescheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

No fans will be permitted to any of the UAPB home games "out of an abundance of caution," according to the release. The home games will be broadcast on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat starting 15 minutes before tipoff. Video will be streamed live for free at uapblionsroar.com and the UAPB Athletics app.

Also in the SWAC, Alabama A&M's women's team has paused activities due to covid-19 issues and will not play Southern University and Alcorn State on Saturday and Monday as scheduled.