Weekend schedule features 2 sports

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:46 a.m.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion athletics schedule includes:

Saturday

Men's basketball: Home vs. Texas Southern, 5 p.m.

-- KPBA-FM 99.3; online audio and video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app

Sunday

Volleyball: Home vs. Texas Southern, noon

-- Video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app

Monday

Volleyball: Home vs. Prairie View A&M, noon

-- Video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics aApp

Men's basketball: Home vs. Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m.

-- KPBA-FM 99.3; online audio and video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app

