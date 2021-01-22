Weekend schedule features 2 sports

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion athletics schedule includes:
Saturday
Men's basketball: Home vs. Texas Southern, 5 p.m.
-- KPBA-FM 99.3; online audio and video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app
Sunday
Volleyball: Home vs. Texas Southern, noon
-- Video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app
Monday
Volleyball: Home vs. Prairie View A&M, noon
-- Video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics aApp
Men's basketball: Home vs. Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m.
-- KPBA-FM 99.3; online audio and video at uapblionsroar.com/live and UAPB athletics app
