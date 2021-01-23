Booneville woman, 24, found dead in pickup in west Arkansas

Police tape
Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected Saturday morning homicide of a Booneville woman south of Waldron in west Arkansas' Scott County, according to a news release.
A resident living near 1091 Ross Creek Road just south of Waldron reported gunshots to the Scott County sheriff’s office at about 4:10 a.m., the release said.
Deputies reported finding Brehana Lee Duran, 24, deceased in the passenger seat of a pickup when they arrived.
Authorities apprehended a man who they said was attempting to flee from Waldron police officers. The man matched a description of the person driving the truck, the release said.
Investigators were questioning the man Saturday, according to the release.
