Booneville woman, 24, found dead in pickup in west Arkansas

by William Sanders | Today at 6:53 p.m.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected Saturday morning homicide of a Booneville woman south of Waldron in west Arkansas' Scott County, according to a news release.

A resident living near 1091 Ross Creek Road just south of Waldron reported gunshots to the Scott County sheriff’s office at about 4:10 a.m., the release said.

Deputies reported finding Brehana Lee Duran, 24, deceased in the passenger seat of a pickup when they arrived.

Authorities apprehended a man who they said was attempting to flee from Waldron police officers. The man matched a description of the person driving the truck, the release said.

Investigators were questioning the man Saturday, according to the release.

