Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 12

Robert Stephens and Daisy Tucker, Lonoke, daughter.

Jan. 14

Gregory and Andrea Carter, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 15

KayCee and Megan Robinson, McGehee, son.

Michael and Kaley Agee, Jacksonville, daughter.

Kodie and Brittany Sanders, North Little Rock, daughter.

Travis and Natalie Mosley, Benton, son.

Jan. 16

Eric Hogue and Courtney Akins, Vilonia, daughter.

Christopher and Larissa Glover, Benton, daughter.

Justin and Cameryn Burch, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 17

Logan Duvall and Amber Haynes, Sherwood, daughter.

Robert and Christy Brosius, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 18

Jared and Carrie Cobb, Benton, son.

William and Ally Clinton, Sherwood, daughter.

Jan. 20

Coulton and Grace Lee, Benton, daughter.

Aaron and Mary Metrailer, Little Rock, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 2

Christopher Isaac and Katelynn Wilfong, Austin, daughter.

Jan. 7

Dylan Brock and Taylor Doyle, Dennard, daughter.

Jan. 8

Camren and Jessica Abshure, North Little Rock, son.

Dayton Artis and Shakera Couch, North Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 11

Charles and Alexis Langston, Little Rock, son.

Randall Blake III and Tremaya Scroggins, North Little Rock, son.

Jay and Crystal Burns, North Little Rock, son.

Jan. 12

Kellie White, Maumelle, daughter.

Jan. 13

Zachary Luke and Tayler Menard, Cabot, son.

Kenneth and Shemekia Hightower, Sherwood, son.

Jan. 15

Ismael Garcia and Autumn Davis, Jacksonville, daughter.

Andrew and Jessica Chitwood, Lonoke, son.