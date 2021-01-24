Club news: Rotary of Fayetteville meets Jan. 28

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Jan. 28 via Zoom. The speaker will be Dr. David Rankin.

Please email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Parish Hall of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard's Lane in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by Dorothy Miller, who will speak about Confederate burials in Northwest Arkansas. Anyone with an interest in Civil War history is welcome.

Covid-19 protocols will be observed with masks required and safely spaced seating.

Information: Email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will be accepting applications for the spring Master Gardeners training class. This self-paced online course is open to anyone who wants to become a Master Gardener and costs $100. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 7. The course begins on March 1 and must be completed by May 15.

Information: Email rneal@uaex.edu.

Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has suspended weekly rehearsals until further notice, due to the covid pandemic.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will continue to meet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will also be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

The website details the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Kiwanis

Kiwanis Club meetings are held at 7 a.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Gravette Civic Center and are open to the public. Visitors are asked to wear a mask when arriving and until seated when physical distancing is not possible.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.