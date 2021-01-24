Local notes: Shiloh Museum hires fundraiser

Hope Cancer

offers support

• Free Tobacco Cessation Program: Hope Cancer Resources' certified health education specialist is available to support members of the community who are looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

• Emotional Support Through Cancer Battle: Hope Cancer Resources' team of counselors and social workers are supporting cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstance.

• Virtual Wellness Classes For Cancer Patients and Caregivers: The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources has created a yoga and fitness class schedule via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

OLLI sets

new classes

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Jan. 25: "OLLI Open House," 2-4 p.m. Take this opportunity to hear updates on the spring semester, learn about upcoming classes and activities, visit with instructors, staff, volunteers and to ask questions. For those new to OLLI, or wanting to learn more about the registration process, we will hold a short workshop navigating the website and showing how to sign up for your preferred classes. Open to all. Join via Zoom. Meeting ID: 813 7596 8243.

• Jan. 26: "OLLI for Coffee," 9-10 a.m. Join via Zoom. Meeting ID: 829 3848 0882.

• Jan. 27: "Priority Registration," 8 a.m.

• Jan. 28: "OLLI Happy Hour," beginning at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Meeting ID: 860 3504 9223.

Information: olli.uark.edu.

Holidaze

raises funds

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center did more than just bring holiday cheer; it was also able to give back to the community in tangible ways.

The holiday themed pop-up bar, created by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine's Tap Room and Leverett Lounge, along with Richard Gathright, has a tradition of supporting nonprofits and hospitality workers during the holiday season.

More than 9,400 patrons attended Holidaze during the pop-up's 40-day run. Holidaze and Walton Arts Center were able to employ 22 hospitality workers and 30 event staff, and throughout the run, seven artists or groups were hired to provide entertainment for patrons.

Holidaze was also able to financially support several nonprofits serving various segments of the community. A Secret Santa donated $10 for each Stony Bird, the Holidaze signature cocktail, purchased. Patrons purchased 928 cocktails, resulting in $9,280 raised. Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, Northwest Arkansas Equality, Peace at Home Family Shelter and Roots Festival's Meals for Musicians will each receive $2,320.

Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance also hosted their annual Nog Off eggnog competition during Holidaze. Participants included bartenders and mixologists from Fox Trail Distillery, Brewski's Draft Emporium, Vault, Maxine's Tap Room, Xuma Kitchens, Infusion, Pinpoint Fayetteville and Bordino's Restaurant and Wine Bar. Amber Hurlbut from Infusion took home the trophy, and the event raised an additional $800 for the FIRA, which will be used to provide immediate financial aid to local hospitality professionals.

As the host location for Holidaze, Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund will receive $30,000. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and public programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

Information: fayira.org.

Main Street

wins award

Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, has awarded Main Street Siloam Springs the Arkansas Preservation Outstanding Achievement In Preservation Education Award/Digital Media for 2020 for the "Downtown Then and Now: Historical Building Registry," located on the Main Street Siloam Springs website.

Information: mainstreetsiloam.org or preservearkansas.org.

Shiloh Museum

adds fundraiser

Angie Albright has joined the staff of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History as development director. Albright will advance the mission of the museum through donor relations, fundraising and grant writing.

"Angie has an abundance of experience that will help us continue to carry on the work of preserving and sharing the history of Northwest Arkansas," said museum director Allyn Lord. The development director position is a new one, "identified by the museum board of trustees as needed to move the museum forward on its strategic plans," Lord explained.

A resident of Fayetteville, Albright was one of 35 candidates from across the nation. She joins the Shiloh Museum staff after serving as director of the Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville and will assume her new role on Jan. 25.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or email alord@springdalear.gov.