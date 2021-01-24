New coach brings positivity, faith to Heber Springs

Monterio May is the new head baseball coach at Heber Springs High School. He replaces former coach Scott Bramlett, who resigned in September. This is the first head-coaching job for May, who previously served as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

— Ever since Monterio May was a sophomore at Luverne High School in Alabama, he said, he knew he wanted to coach baseball. His coach, Andre Parks, told May that because of his leadership and love for the game, he would be an excellent coach.

May will be put to the test this spring, as he was recently named the new head baseball coach for Heber Springs High School.

“It means that I am forever grateful for this opportunity to make an impact on everyone around me,” May said. “I get to show that with a positive mindset, and as long as you do the work, good things will happen.”

May, who currently lives in Conway, replaces former Heber Springs coach Scott Bramlett, who resigned in September. This is May’s first head-coaching job. He previously served as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway as director of player development.

“He comes highly recommended by both programs and coaching staffs [at UCA and Central Baptist College],” said Tim Bullington, athletic director for the Heber Springs School District. “He is described by many as an individual who has love and passion for the game, high baseball intelligence, contagious energy and personality, and a work ethic that is unparalleled.”

Bullington said that after interviewing multiple candidates for the position, May was selected as the best candidate to come straight in, hit the ground running and prepare the team for the season, which is set to begin March 1.

“We are excited about having Coach May with us,” Bullington said. “He continues to impress us with his energy and positive attitude, and we look forward to this spring’s baseball season.”

May played baseball at Central Baptist College in Conway for two years before serving as a student-assistant under head coach Aaron Brister.

“I’ve been mentoring him along the way,” Brister said. “We would get together, read the Bible together and talk about the Lord.

“He is really a great young man who works hard and is highly respectful.”

Brister said he believes May is going to do a great job at Heber Springs.

“He brings an element of positivity that a lot of coaches don’t have,” Brister said. “Monterio always has a smile on his face. He would get beaned by a pitch and would smile all the way down to first.

“He was always pleasant to be around and takes things in stride.”

May is originally from Alabama, and all of his family still lives there. May said he was raised in the church, and when he moved to Conway for school, he fell in love with going to church up here. He said that is the main thing keeping him in the state instead of being closer to family.

“I knew God would bring me the right direction and let me bloom wherever I was planted,” May said.

May said he actually attends two churches in Conway: Antioch Baptist Church and City Church. He said that because of COVID-19, the services are virtual, so he just alternates Sundays.

“When I first got here, I attended City Church for three years and loved it and its college atmosphere,” May said. “Once I was hired on at UCA, our team chaplain was an assistant at Antioch, so I wanted to support him. … Coaches have always had faith in me, and I think that translates to my players now. I believe God is always working.”

Allen Gum, the head baseball coach at UCA, said May is “as country as cornbread.”

“He’s a genuine guy who loves people, but he also likes to hunt and fish,” Gum said. “He is just a genuine guy who is always willing to help.

“He is a solid young man.”

May, who started in his new coaching position Jan. 4, said that on the second day of his job, he had a players meeting. May said he told the team members what he expected for the season.

“It was very positive and productive,” May said. “We are going to compete every game.

“One of my main goals is to make everyone 1 percent better, and I want us to finish the year strong. At the end of the year, we will be climbing upward and have a positive outcome. … I know the community is supporting us as a program.”

May teaches high school and middle school physical education for the district.

“My first priority is always the safety of our students,” May said. “I’m hoping for a full season, but the first thing I am worried about is the safety of our student-athletes.”

