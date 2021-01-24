State reports 1,071 new covid-19 cases, 43 deaths

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,071 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the second-lowest increase this year. However, it also tallied 43 deaths, one of the highest totals this year.

"Let’s continue to follow the guidelines. They do make a difference," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on Twitter.

The number of new cases was well below Saturday's tally of 1,613, though it was higher than the 976 cases reported on the previous Sunday. The Jan. 17 daily report remains the lowest daily increase this year, and the lowest since the first two days after Christmas.

Sunday's tally of new deaths was up sharply from Saturday's 14 deaths, and from the previous Sunday's 18 deaths.

The Health Department also reported 14 fewer people were hospitalized with covid-19. The 1,080 hospitalizations for the disease was the lowest number since shortly after Christmas.

Active cases fell by 524 from Saturday's tally, which was already almost a 6-week low. The state reported 19,395 active cases.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.