COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech men win in OT

Two free throws by Kelyn Adams with one second left in overtime gave Arkansas Tech a 65-64 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Boll Weevils led by seven points with just over four minutes left in the second half when a Dajuan Jones layup gave them a 54-47 lead, but the Wonder Boys forced overtime when Cam Kennedy's layup with 45 seconds remaining tied the game at 58-58.

The teams traded the lead in overtime, but a layup by Lemmie Howard with 21 seconds left gave UAM a 64-63 lead. Adams made the winning free throws after being fouled by Keyon Craddock.

Cejay Mann scored a game-high 22 points to lead Arkansas Tech (4-3, 2-3 Great American Conference), which also got 14 points from Tony Hall and 10 from Niko Gosnell. Jones led Arkansas-Monticello (4-2, 3-2) with 21 points, Miles Daniels poured in 14 and Howard added 12.

In other Great American Conference men's action Saturday, Ouachita Baptist University (1-2, 1-2) outscored Harding University 49-45 in the second half to earn a 78-74 victory at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Deaveon Bankston led the Tigers with 17 points. Ramiro Santiago had a game-high 22 points for the Bisons, who hit a season-high 14 three-pointers. ... Aaron Lucas scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Southern Arkansas University (5-1, 5-1) to a 68-66 victory over Henderson State University (2-4, 2-4) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Damian Dear led the Reddies with 15 points.

Lyon College earns two victories

The Lyon College men's and women's teams both won Saturday, with the women picking up a 69-51 victory over Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis and the men earning a 72-65 victory over Missouri Baptist at Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville.

In the women's game, Lyon (7-0, 7-0 American Midwest Conference) held Harris-Stowe to 29% shooting from the floor. Jade Giron finished with a game-high 23 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds to lead the Scots. Paige Kelley added 14 points.

In the men's game, Lyon used an 11-4 run midway through the second half to pull away. Ray Price led all scorers with a career-high 24 points to lead the Scots (6-4, 5-2). Cole Anderson scored 11 points and Grant Patterson chipped in with 10.

Williams Baptist gets home sweep

Williams Baptist College won both games against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in Walnut Ridge on Saturday, earning a 77-71 victory in the women's game and a 76-70 victory in the men's game.

Taylor Freeman led the Williams Baptist women (8-4, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) with 22 points, while Kaitlyn Thomas added 14 points and 9 rebounds off the bench and Cassidy Clayton scored 10 points.

EJ Jackson led the Williams Baptist men (6-7, 4-3) with 21 points off the bench. Jaymes Jackson had 11 points and Daniel Cabassa added 10.

John Brown men win on road

After 18 lead changes in the second half, freshman Noah Taylor hit a three-pointer with just under four minutes to play, giving the John Brown University men the lead for good in a 72-67 victory over Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday at the Hutcheson Center in Plainview, Texas.

Densier Carnes led the Golden Eagles (3-3, 3-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Luke Harper added 15 points and DJ Ellis chipped in with 12. Devin Avent scored a game-high 20 points in the loss for Wayland Baptist (4-3, 3-2).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services