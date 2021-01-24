UAPB men's team falls short at home

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team lost 66-57 to Texas Southern on Saturday in a home game at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The Golden Lions (3-11, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) had three players score in double figures, led by Joshuwan Johnson, who had 14 points. Shaun Doss Jr. tacked on 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, and Markedric Bell helped out with 10 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

The UAPB offense was strong from downtown, making seven threes on 20 attempts. Nicholas Jones hit two treys for the Golden Lions in the contest.

UAPB disrupted Texas Southern shots, coming away with four blocks. Bell's two rejections led the way for the Golden Lions.

After jumping out to a 12-7 advantage, UAPB went on a 5-0 run with 11:54 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Doss Jr., to increase its lead to 17-7. However, the Golden Lions then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 32-26.

Trailing by 20 in the second half, UAPB battled back to cut the deficit to six, at 61-55, on a pair of free throws by Bell with 1:44 remaining but could get no closer.

The Golden Lions return to action at 6 p.m. Monday, hosting Prairie View A&M. The UAPB Sports Network broadcast begins at 5:45 p.m. on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the UAPB Athletics app.