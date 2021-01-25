Bentonville's Street commits to Hogs as preferred walk-on

Bentonville lineman Josh Street has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

Bentonville offensive lineman Josh Street is fulfilling a dream of being a Razorback after committing to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on Monday.

Street, 6-6, 295 pounds, accumulated scholarship offers from Kansas, Maryland, Louisiana-Monroe and several FCS programs.

He said Arkansas director of personnel for offense Jesse Stone was very helpful during the recruiting process.

“If I had any questions or anything he would always answer them,” Street said. “He would text me to see how I was doing. I would say we built a pretty good (relationship) over time.”

Street played his sophomore and junior seasons at Danville before moving to Bentonville.

“At Danville he played everything. He played football, basketball, baseball,” Bentonville football coach Jody Grant said. “He’s never really spent any serious or significant time in the weight room and once that happens, which that’s happening now, this guy is going to turn into a really, really talented offensive lineman and play for one of the most recognized offensive line guys there is. I think it’s a great fit.”

Where he plays on the line is of no concern for Street.

“I’m not sure yet. I told Coach Stone I would play wherever you need me to play to just help the team get better,” Street said.

Street, who has a grade point average around 3.7 and is looking to major in exercise science, is a steal for the Razorbacks, Grant said.

“For Arkansas to land a guy of this caliber as a preferred walk-on to me is steal,” Grant said. “Kudos to Coach (Sam) Pittman and his staff. I think Josh Street is a story we’ll talk about in 2-3 years of a walk-on that’s not just on the team but significantly helping the program.”