Little Rock man shot, injured by gunman in passing car

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the arm while driving late Friday morning in Little Rock, police said.

The man, Gerald Russell of Little Rock, told officers he was struck shortly before noon while slowing at a speed bump near 14000 Otter Creek Parkway, according to a Little Rock police report.

When a second vehicle attempted to pass Russell, a gunman rolled down one of its windows and began to shoot at him, the report states. Police said the victim reportedly felt he was hit, jumped to the passenger side and exited his vehicle.

Russell said he did not remember the appearance of the suspect or vehicle, but a witness who was reportedly behind the gunman’s vehicle described it as a black Range Rover, the report states.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.