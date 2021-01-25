Police: Teen robbed while walking his dog in Little Rock

A 16-year-old boy was robbed Saturday evening while walking his dog, Little Rock police said.

The teen told officers he was familiar with the driver of the blue Chrysler that approached him in the area of Wemberly Drive just after 6:30 p.m., telling officers the driver goes by the name “DJ”, according to an incident report.

“DJ” pointed a gun at the teen and told him to get in the car, the report states. "DJ" then drove them to the Regions Bank at Baseline and Geyer Springs roads, where he forced the teen to withdraw all the money in the account, according to police.

However, there was no money to be withdrawn, the report states. “DJ” then took the teen’s wallet, which contained $25 and a debit and credit card, as well as his Ugg shoes and iPhone 12, according to police.

No further suspect information was listed in the report.